Joe C. Kasinski

August 2, 1960 – August 29, 2019

RACINE - Joe Kasinski, age 59, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, following a brief illness.

Joe graduated from St. Catherine's High School, where he served as the president of the Class of 1978. He received his bachelor's degree from UW-Parkside, majoring in communications with a minor in German.

Upon graduation, Joe embarked on a career in the travel industry. He lived in an array of destinations, including Hawaii, St. Maarten, Jamaica, U.S. Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and Florida. Joe worked at a number of Orlando tourist attractions and companies, including Ripley's Believe It or Not Odditorium, Guinness World Records Museum, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, Orlando Entertains, American Express Travel Services and Apple Vacations. In 2014, he was recognized by the Florida Attractions Association and received its Outstanding Member of the Year Award. He was a well-respected member of the Central Florida tourism family. Joe returned home to Racine in 2016.

Joe will be remembered fondly for his quick wit, sassy sarcasm and hilarious storytelling. He could recite movie and television lines and sing songs like no one else. Joe had a gift for making people laugh. We will smile and think of Joe whenever we watch The Brady Bunch, I Love Lucy or Grease. Joe Mama was loved and will be missed!

Joe is survived by his loving and heartbroken family: parents, Ed and Ginny Kasinski, and siblings Katie Scheller, Jerry (Mary) Kasinski, Nancy (Dan) Drott, Susie (Bill) Drummond, and Kris (Kevin) Marion. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews Mike (Kelly Williams) Scheller, Jenny (Dan) Howard, Brian (Ellie) Scheller, Kelli (Eric) Dimmer, Karen (Jon) Benedetto, Amber (Ralph) Nicotera, Tracy (John) Dalton, Luke (Jessica) Drummond, Pete (Baylee Gross) Drummond, and Erika, Allie, Teddy and Charlie Marion, as well as his great-niece and great-nephews Nicholas, Benjamin and Colin Scheller, Savanah and Bennett Williams, Landon and Tyler Howard, Emmett Dimmer, Ralphie and Sam Nicotera, and Frankie Dalton. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Tom Scheller, his godparents, John and Pat Heinrichs, many relatives and a host of special friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Helen Kasinski and Ted and Catherine Leuker, as well as his beloved pets, Abby, Charley and Sport.

Private funeral services were held. Memorials can be directed to the Wisconsin Humane Society, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine, WI 53403 or wihumane.org or any organization that benefits animals.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Joe's wonderful healthcare team at Ascension and the Rev. Steve Varghese at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The kindness and amazing care given to Joe will not be forgotten.

