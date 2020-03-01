Joe L. Harris Jr.

January 10, 1942- February 27, 2020

Joe L. Harris Jr., 78, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully surrounded by family at home on February 27, 2020.

Joe was born on January 10, 1942 in Marion, IL to Joe and Servella (nee, Russell) Harris. Joe will be remembered, and was known by many, to have a personality larger than life. Joe served as one of the first black firemen on the city of Racine's fire department in the 1960's. He worked as an inhalation therapist at St. Luke's hospital and also served as president of the local 150 there. Joe was passionate about politics and his community. He was a President of the Board of Directors for Big Brothers/ Big Sisters and a former President of the Racine County AFL-CIO Council. Joe was a member of the NAACP and has been a civil rights activist since the 1960's. Joe also ran for mayor for the city of Racine years ago, and more recently worked for the Obamaiden campaign in 2012. Joe worked for the state of Wisconsin for 35 years as an ET Supervisor. Joe graduated from Horlick High School of Racine class of 1960, and graduated from UW Parkside class of 1977. Joe loved seeing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife Lynn Harris (nee: Kappa) of 48 years; daughters, Paige (Roberto) Ramirez, and Brooke Harris; grandchildren, Adriano Ramirez, Emmie Ramirez, Milana Tello, Anya Harris, Joleena Harris, Leecia Harris, Tori Harris and Tony Harris; sisters, Betty (Edward) Archie, Judy Harris and niece Dionne Archie; brother, Syl (Letha) Harris and many other Relatives, cousins and friends. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Servella (nee, Russell) Harris; sons, Joey and Anthony Harris; as well as some of his brother's and sister's.

There will be private services per Joe's wishes.

