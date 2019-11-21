Joel L. Baugrud

February 5, 1964 - November 17, 2019

Joel L. Baugrud, 55 of Elkhorn, WI, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home in Elkhorn. He was born February 5, 1964 in Prairie du Sac, WI, the son of Kim and Sandrie (Simpson) Baugrud. Joel was united in marriage to Michelle M. Benedict on July 11, 1992 in Racine, WI. He graduated from Case High School of Racine and attended UW-Parkside of Kenosha. Joel worked for PSI of Elkhorn, WI for over 27 years and was currently the manager of technical services. He was a former Boy Scout Leader in Elkhorn. Joel enjoyed photography and was a natural at computers. He loved being outdoors hiking or working in his yard and flower garden. Joel was known for his cooking skills, especially his famous soups and chili.

Joel is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Michelle, two children; Ella and Evan, his parents, Kim and Sandrie Baugrud of Mt. Pleasant, WI, four siblings; Jean (Robert) Hansen of Union Grove, WI, Kathleen Baugrud M.D. of Milwaukee, WI, Jeffrey (Jackie) Baugrud of Racine, WI, and Steven (Susan) Baugrud of Waukesha, WI, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Donna Benedict of Whitewater, WI. Joel was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Funeral service will be 4:00PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 2:00PM until service time Friday at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Baugrud Family.