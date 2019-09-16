Johanna Halbur

March 15, 1924 - September 10, 2019

PHLOX - Johanna Halbur, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the home of her granddaughter in Phlox under the care of LeRoyer Hospice. She was 95 years old.

She was born on March 15, 1924, in Cary Bluff, a daughter of Herman and Margaret (Cook) Christensen. She married Henry Halbur on December 10, 1941. He preceded her in death on September 26, 2010. She attended Wisconsin Rapids High School. Following marriage she lived in Racine and Burlington where she was a homemaker. She moved to Phlox in 2015. She greatly valued spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included needlepoint, word search games, reading her Jesus Calling book and daily prayer book.

Survivors include a son, Joe (Paulette) Halbur, Burlington; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth (Joe) Meidl, Phlox, Nancy Jane (Jim) Nygaard, Scandinavia, Tina Will, Florida, Tammy Mathies, Arkansas, Jacob Halbur, Delavin, Josette (Jared) Richmond, Burlington; 12 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by two daughters, Jane Bouwma, Lois Will; a son, Jack Halbur; four sisters, Ione, Evelyn, Annabell, Elizabeth; two brothers, John and David; four grandchildren, Jackie Stine, Lois Halbur, David Graham, Luke Halbur, one great-grandchild, Kristina Chesney.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 12 noon in the chapel at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery 9000 Washington Ave, Racine. Burial will take place in the cemetery following services. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the cemetery chapel.

Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com