RACINE - John A. Garcia, age 56, passed away November 9th 2019. He was born in Racine to Doris (Campbell)Garcia and Nicholas Garcia. He was a graduate of Park High School. John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, going on walks with his dog Sparky and helping and giving to others. He is survived by his mother Doris Aul, sister Jean (Jack) Hagarty, brothers Nick (Jean) Garcia, Steve (Linda) Garcia and nephews Del, Alex, Adam, Tanner, Andreas and Nick. Funeral services will be private.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 24, 2019
