John A. Olmstead

July 19, 1961 – November 16, 2019

FRANKSVILLE – John A. Olmstead, age 58, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Saturday, November 16, 2019 of an apparent heart attack.

Funeral services celebrating John's life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.

