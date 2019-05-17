John C. Wemmert Jr.

April 12 - 1946 - December 22, 2018

John C. Wemmert Jr., age 72, passed away Saturday December 22, 2018 at Banner Hospital in Arizona.

John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, step father, brother and friend to many. John cherished time spent with his grandson Jack.

In keeping with John's life wishes a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019. Those who wish to gather in memory of John are welcome to join family and friends at Mike and Angelo's, 6214 Washington Ave. between 1:30-4pm.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation it will be forwarded to Jars of Hope.