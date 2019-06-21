John D. Hetland

December 22, 1969 – June 17, 2019

RACINE – John David Hetland, age 49; proud & loving father of Hunter (age 15) & Brooke (age 8); beloved son of Ronald & Rachelle Hetland; dear brother of Shelly (Jay) LeGath & Jason (Robin) Hetland; faithful friend, dedicated police officer & ambassador of Racine and hero to all; lost his life while saving others on Monday evening, June 17, 2019.

Funeral services honoring John will be held at Carthage College – A.F. Seibert Chapel (2001 Alford Park Drive "Sheridan Road" Kenosha, WI 53140) on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment, with full law enforcement honors, will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Public visitation will be at Carthage College Seibert Chapel on Tuesday from 3:00 – 7:00 pm and Wednesday from 9:00 – 10:30 am.

Please see this coming Sunday's Racine Journal Times newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

