John D. Hetland (1969 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our prayers are with your family during this difficult..."
    - Ron Schuler
  • "So sad - God bless all of the Hetland family."
    - Margie Spranger
  • "Our deepest sympathy to John's Children, Parents and..."
    - Clara and Donald Pappenfuss
  • "RIP"
    - Kathy Zuba
  • "My sympathies to the family. Thank you for your service,..."
    - Sheila Malec
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carthage College Seibert Chapel
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Carthage College Seibert Chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Carthage College – A.F. Seibert Chapel
2001 Alford Park Drive "Sheridan Road"
Kenosha, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John D. Hetland

December 22, 1969 – June 17, 2019

RACINE – John David Hetland, age 49; proud & loving father, beloved son, dear brother, faithful friend, dedicated police officer & ambassador of Racine and hero to all; lost his life while saving others on Monday evening, June 17, 2019.

Funeral services honoring John, with full police honors, will be held at Carthage College – A.F. Seibert Chapel (2001 Alford Park Drive "Sheridan Road" Kenosha, WI 53140) on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. Kara Baylor officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Public visitation will be at Carthage College Seibert Chapel on Tuesday from 3:00 – 7:00 pm and Wednesday from 9:00 – 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to "Ron Hetland". All donations will go into a trust fund established for the benefit of John's son, Hunter, and daughter, Brooke.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on June 24, 2019
bullet Police Officers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.