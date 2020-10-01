Ret. Sgt First Class John "Buzz" Dale Avis, Sr.

April 10, 1963 - September 26, 2020

RACINE - Sergeant First Class John Dale "Buzz" Avis, Sr., Retired, 57, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Cameron, NC.

John was born on April 10, 1963 in Battle Creek, Michigan to John M. Avis and the late Eloise Stampfler Dargin. Besides his mother, he is preceded in death by his step-mother, Linda Avis.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Michelle Klinkhammer Avis, his children Laura (Michael) Terselic, John Jr. (Catie) Avis, Christina (Michael) Pincikowski, Christopher Avis and Amanda Avis; one grandson Joseph Terselic; father John M. Avis; siblings, Sharon (Randy) Schaeffer, Karen (Dave) Pederson, Cindy (Ron) Eschmann, Cathy Avis, David (Angie) Avis, Kevin (Tracy) Maycroft and Kathleen Dargin; and many nieces, nephews family members and friends.

John enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1983 and served for 15 years before retiring from Fort McCoy, Wisconsin in 1998. He was honored to serve in Desert Storm and three tours in Germany. He served with the 82nd Airborne and 3rd Special Forces Group.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, October 4, 2020 for a visitation from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring John's life will follow with military honors at 2:00 p.m. A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

