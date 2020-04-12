John David Buenker
John David Buenker, emeritus professor of history at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and longtime resident of Racine, died Saturday, April fourth, 2020, at his home after a short battle with cancer.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the John Bunker History Scholarship via the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Foundation, or the family are suggested. Notice of the celebration of his life will be forthcoming. Please refer to the funeral home web site for a complete obituary and future announcements regarding John's celebration of life.
