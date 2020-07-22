1/1
John E. Aschauer
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John E. Aschauer

April 7, 1955 - July 19, 2020

UNION GROVE - John E. Aschauer, age 65, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born on April 7, 1955 to Glenn and Josephine (nee. Magray) Aschauer. He married Deborah Eppers on May 20, 1978. In 2011, John retired from the Southern Wisconsin Center after 37 years of service.

John attended Union Grove "Normal" School and High School. In his early years, he helped his dad on the farm and played baseball. He had a great sense of humor and the gift of gab which he shared with anyone who enjoyed a good laugh. John loved the comradery of Packer parties, opening day of Brewers baseball and Admirals hockey games. His favorite things to do included exploring new places, winning a nickel at the casino, camping with family, ice fishing with Blair and hunting with his dad. Near the end, he loved meals at the table with the grandkids and just listening. John will be dearly missed.

John is survived by his parents; his wife, Deborah; sons, Adam and John (Lisa); grandchildren, Roy Ishihara and Summer Aschauer; sisters, Mary Aschauer (Dean Durkee), Amy Schwarz, Jody (Dave) Steinke; sister-in-law, Bonnie Poliakon; brothers-in-law, Jim Eppers (Jo Hille), Blair (Paulette) Eppers, and Keith (Chris) Eppers; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, David and Gary; nephew, Jared Eppers.

Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4-7 pm. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm. Private burial will take place at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. The family requests those attending to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice, specifically Nurse Molly; Right At Home Caregiver, Donna and brother-in-law, Blair Eppers for their loving care of John.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Glenn, Jo, Debbie and the entire Aschauer family. Kathy and I are both saddened by the news of Johns passing, Prayers and blessings to you all in your time of sorrow.
Norm & Kathy Goforth
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved