John E. Lashley

May 12, 1926 - April 2, 2019

John E. Lashley, age 92, was born into eternal life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

He was born in Arcadia, Missouri on May 12, 1926, the son of the late Clarence and Kate (Jackson) Lashley. He proudly served in the US Army where he learned to weld, which was his occupation most of his life. He retired from Harris Metals in 1991. On August 14, 1949, he married his sweetheart Sybil Thompson. Their marriage lasted 56 years until her death in 2005. John was baptized Baptist. Throughout his life he believed in God and followed Gods will and now resides with God. he enjoyed woodworking, gardening and reading.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sybil, his sisters, Joann, Lucille and Helen and his brothers, Norman and Don. John is survived by his son, Ned (Linda) Lashley, Redgranite, WI; his daughter, Pamela (Richard) Antosh, Port St Lucie, FL; his grandchildren, Cory (Terrie) Antosh, Stacy (Scott) Schearer, Ryan (Danielle) Lashley; 4 great-grandchildren; his brothers: Robert, David, Kenneth, Jerry and sister: Carol. The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, April 6 at 11 AM at the Wisconsin Veterans Home-Main Chapel with Chaplain Rich Engle, officiating. Full military services will follow the services and burial will be beside his loving wife on Monday morning at 9:30 AM at the Thompson Family Cemetery in Warren, Indiana. Visitation will be on Saturday morning from 10 AM until the time of services at the Main Chapel.

The family wishes to thank the staff at King Veterans Home for their exceptional care and ThedaCare Hospice for providing a peaceful environment, playing guitar and singing for John as he drew his last breath.

