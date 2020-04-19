John E. Nadiger

April 26, 1973 – April 10, 2020

"I cannot do all the good the world needs. But the world needs all the good I can do."

John Edward Nadiger passed away at home unexpectedly on Friday, April 10. He was born on April 26, 1973, the youngest child of Bill and Connie Nadiger. He grew up and lived the majority of his life in Sturtevant, his beloved hometown. As a kid he could be found riding his bike, hanging out in the lost jungle, in his incredible fort, or helping out at various construction sites. As an adult he learned the siding trade, then branched out into other building projects, and finally settling into his job at Rohner Asphalt and Grading, a job he loved and spent the last 20 years doing. This guy had the ability to fix anything ---your car, your house, your yard and offered to do so, and offered to do so before even having to ask. John was the most giving person one could know. He made friends easy and he made them everywhere. He had a way of drawing people out of themselves and loved meeting, talking and laughing with people. If you were in need, he was just a phone call away. There was rarely a day he wasn't doing something for someone somehow. His world was large and included so many people. John loved spending time with people talking and laughing. His laugh was infectious and like no other. He also loved hunting, fishing, and exploring the outdoors, especially with family and friends in Northern Wisconsin. His team was the Packers and had a gift of knowing what the coaches should do. John loved American history, loved knowing how things worked, and attained knowledge in just about everything. He really loved his music and loved it loud. His greatest joy and biggest sense of pride was his son.

From Tyler "I always looked up to my dad. He taught me how to drive, to be a hard worker, and gave so much. My twelfth birthday he bought me my first guitar which lead to my love of playing music. Over the years we bonded over music and going to concerts. I'm going to miss the long car rides together, going up North seeing family, fishing and never catching anything, and bonding over a beer. I am very proud of my father, he made me the man I am today. I will always miss and forever love him. He was the best dad I could ever ask for."

Go grab a Mountain Dew and raise a toast to John- Dad, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

John leaves behind his son, Tyler, and family, Chelsea and Dillinger; his mother, Connie; siblings, Jim (Cathy) Nadiger, Jean (Roy Escamilla), Julie Nadiger, Jill Nadiger (Tom Hall); nieces and nephews, Nicole Johnson (Jason Rossman), Garrit Schlenz (Tabby), Dalanie Schlenz (Michael), Marissa Macneil, Andrew Macneil, Ryan Brunner, Jessica Rohner, Bryce Johnson, Cole,Brett, Cody, Austen, Chris, Dylan, Ricky, Jesse, Danny, David; special family members, Bob and Kim; aunt, Deanna Hughes; many cousins; his dear friends, Jeff and Bette Janicki, Bruce Maki, Leroy Pederson, Rudy Barrera; his Rhoner family, Pat, Bob, and the crew; his family from JQ Fox's; and so many others too numerous to mention but definitely thought of.

He was preceded in death by his father, William; sister, June Marie; his grandparents; his special grandpa, Ed; nephew, Trevor; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of John's life will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, 12:00pm, and will be available by live stream only. The stream link will be available on the funeral home website on the day of the funeral. Viewing via the stream will be available from 11:00am until the time of the service.

