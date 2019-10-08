John Edward Klingenberg

January 5, 1920 - August 6, 2019

RACINE - John E. Klingenberg peacefully passed away on August 6 with his beloved wife of 76 years Margaret "Mookie" and his loving nieces Alison and Monica by his side. John was born on January 5, 1920 to Edward and Mary Klingenberg in Racine. His early life was spent in Racine and he was a 1937 graduate of Horlick High School. On November 2, 1943 he was united in marriage to Margaret (nee Hodges). John honorably served in WWII in the United States Air Force. After the war John earned a BBA in accounting from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1949 and worked as an accountant until his retirement.

John was a true patriot of the United States. John became active in the Air Force Reserves and rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel. John was also a founding member of the Eagle's Nest Club in Racine. He faithfully raised the flag every morning and lowered it in the evening at his Racine home. John was equally proud of his Norwegian heritage. He and his wife Margaret were active members of Racine chapter of Sons of Norway. They were also members of the Fifth Street Yacht Club and Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine.

John's main hobbies were airplanes, photography and parades. He loved attending the EAA in Oshkosh, and always had a camera in hand ready to document events and family gatherings. John also never missed a parade.

John is survived by his wife Margaret, Brother-in-law Ed (Carol) Hodges, Nieces Alison (Tom) Murphy, Monica (Holly Richard) Hodges, and Marna (Jon) Lund, Nephew Paul Saetveit, Great Niece Allison Tweedell, Great Nephews Jack Murphy, Peter (Laila) Lund, Steven Lund and Andrew Lund. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, his Sister Alice Saetveit and her Husband Eilef.

John's parents had a home and fishing cottage on Washington Island where he made many wonderful memories with family and friends.

The family has suggested memorials be made to the Washington Island Food Pantry (1763 Town Line Road, Washington Island WI, 54246). The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Oak Park Place of Menasha, and special friends Mary Bea Wood, Judee Dickey, and Kathie, Rob and Emma Gordon for their compassion and care of John and Margaret.