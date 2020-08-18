1/1
John G. "Bee" Curcio
1928 - 2020
John G. "Bee" Curcio

February 5, 1928 - August 7, 2020

John G. "Bee" Curcio, 92, died peacefully at home on August 7, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1928, to John and Esther (Neff) Curcio. A graduate of Washington Park High School, he also served in the US Army. On September 18, 1954, he married Shirley Kroll at Hope Lutheran Church in Cecil, WI.

With his father and brother, he worked as a tool designer and eventually owned and operated his own business, JC Design. He also carried on his father's love of flying, and passed this passion onto his sons. Relaxing at the family hangar at Guntly Airport was a favorite pastime. He enjoyed what was to be his final flight with his son Steve this past Father's Day. In addition to airplanes, his interests were varied-from cars and motorcycles to creating stained glass art, to enjoying the antics of wire-haired fox terriers. For many years, he swam (nearly every morning) at the YMCA. He liked trap shooting, scuba diving, and serving as a volunteer docent at the S.E. Wisconsin Aviation Museum. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley, and sons Steve (Julie) of Racine and Dan (Ann) of Sharpsburg, GA; brothers-in-law Louis (JoEllen) Kroll and Wayne (Carol) Kroll; nieces Connie (Richard) Krueger, Carren (Scott) Porter, Kristen (John Bradley) Kroll; Nephews Bill (Marilyn) Curcio and Mark Kroll; nephew-in-law Carl James, and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law Milt (Betty) Curcio and niece Jennifer Kroll.

Out of respect to the family, friends and community during the COVID pandemic, a service is not planned at this time. Johns family has suggested memorial remembrances to Grace Lutheran Church,3700 Washington Ave., Racine.

Published in Journal Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
