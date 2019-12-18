John George Domanico, Sr.

July 30, 1933 – December 12, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – John George Domanico, Sr., 86, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, December 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Racine on July 30, 1933, son of the late James and Rosina (Née: Yanne) Domanico.

John was united to the love of his life, the former Joan Virginia Harrison, on February 18, 1967, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Racine.

John attended Sacred Heart Grade School, Washington Junior High School, and William Horlick High School. He honorably and faithfully served his country in the United States Army, 6th Armored Division, from 1952-1954, receiving medals for: National Service Defense, Army of Occupation (Germany), Good Conduct, expert Rifle and Field Artillery. John was involved in many business ventures over the years including D & Q Builders, Colonial Liquors and was the President of the Kenosha College of Cosmetology and Wisconsin Automatic Products. He was a foreman for Domanik Sales and also worked in maintenance for Ruud Lighting and Cree Lighting.

John was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church and the Roma Lodge. He enjoyed carpentry and restoring cars. John was proclaimed by his family as the #1 Cookie Taster. He enjoyed baking, cooking and making his very own Italian sausage. Above all, John loved his family tremendously, especially his grandchildren, and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

John leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 52 years, Joan Domanico; children, Lisa M. Domanico, John G. (Ildiko) Domanico, Jr., Tina L.(Eric M.) Gatzke; grandchildren, Luigina "Gina" Marie Graceffa, Mario John Graceffa, Sarah Joan Graceffa, Maggie Joan Domanico, Gianna Louise Gatzke, Vincenzo "Vinny" Michael Gatzke; sister-in-law, Rosemarie Domanico; god-daughter, Jillian Brown-Burrow; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brothers, Adam "Ed" (Mary) Domanico, and Charles Domanico, nephew, Anthony Domanico and great-nephews, John and Joseph Domanico.

A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, 12:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.

