John Haigh
1941 - 2020
John Haigh October 20, 1941 - May 31, 2020 John Haigh, 78, of Hixson, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson (423) 531-3975.

Published in Journal Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4506 Hixson Pike
Hixson, TN 37343
(423) 531-3975
June 2, 2020
Marlene,
I am saddened to hear that John passed away.
I always enjoyed talking with him, and working with him on the credit union board. He got me that job at Gaslight which I was very grateful for.
My condolences.
Dan Sorenson
Friend
