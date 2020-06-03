Marlene,
I am saddened to hear that John passed away.
I always enjoyed talking with him, and working with him on the credit union board. He got me that job at Gaslight which I was very grateful for.
My condolences.
John Haigh October 20, 1941 - May 31, 2020 John Haigh, 78, of Hixson, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson (423) 531-3975.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 3, 2020.