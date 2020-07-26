1/
John Haigh
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
John Haigh

October 20, 1941 - May 31, 2020

John Haigh, 78, of Hixson, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home.

John was born in Madison, S.D., October 20, 1941, son of the late Willard and Virginia (Nee: Gruber) Haigh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude Catholic Church, 930 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN, July 31, 11:00 A.M. – Eastern.

Inurnment will follow.

Due to the Covid pandemic, Mass will be limited to family only. Please go to www.hamiltonfhofchattanooga.com for full obituary and livestreaming details.

Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike. (423) 531-3975.



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4506 Hixson Pike
Hixson, TN 37343
(423) 531-3975
