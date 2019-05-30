John Howard Shaw

September 15, 1941 - May 23, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – John Howard Shaw, 77, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior unexpectedly on May 23, 2019.

Howard was born September 15, 1941, to the late Kermit and Ruth (nee: Cross) Shaw in Oelwein, IA. Howard was united in marriage to Sandra Haas (nee: Richter) on October 31, 1981, at Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine.

Howard was valedictorian of his class when he graduated from high school. He was also an all-conference center for the high school football team. After high school, Howard went on to attend college at Iowa State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He worked at McGraw Edison/Cooper Power Systems for 38 years; he had a passion for his job. He was an inventor with multiple patents in the research and development department. In his free time, he built tesla coils and Jacobs ladders; he fixed vintage TVs and radios and updated the electrical wiring in many houses.

Howard was a religious man, always having faith in the Lord. He had a passion for music and loved to sing. He also enjoyed learning and talking about history and philosophy. Overall, Howard was a happy and generous man. He had a great sense of humor, always making his friends and family laugh. Above all, Howard loved his family and cherished every moment he had with them. He especially loved all his of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Howard will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Left to cherish Howard's memory is his loving wife, Sandra Shaw; his children: Candace (Anthony) George, Karma (Tom) Britson, Bobbi (Steve) Nelson, Rustin (Colleen) Shaw, Dennis (Lauren) Haas, Shawn (Tracy) Haas, Gregory (Caroline) Haas, Heidi (Chad) Haas-Gonzalez, David (Jordyn) Shaw, and Rebecca Shaw; 20 grandchildren with one on the way, 14 great-grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Howard was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Coleman.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Howard's life at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 12:30 P.M. with Doug LaBelle of Great Lakes Church officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospital and Ascension All Saints. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Chaplain Reinhard Zaiser.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-902-1336