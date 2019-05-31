John Howard Shaw (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Howard Shaw.
Service Information
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI
53405
(262)-634-3361
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John Howard Shaw

September 15, 1941 - May 23, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – John Howard Shaw, 77, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior unexpectedly on May 23, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Howard's life at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 12:30 P.M. with Doug LaBelle of Great Lakes Church officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-902-1336
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.