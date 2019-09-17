John J. "Jack" Moore (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Rita Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Avenue,
Obituary
John J. "Jack" Moore

May 12, 1926 - September 14, 2019

John J. "Jack" Moore, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 14, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Friday September 20, 2019, 12:00 noon, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Memorials to , Hospice Alliance or one's favorite charity are encouraged.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
