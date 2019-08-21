John L. Geshay

December 13, 1928 - August 17, 2019

John L. Geshay, age 90, met his Lord and Savior face to face on August 17, 2019. John died at home in the presence of his wife and family.

John was born in Racine, December 13, 1928. His parents, John H. Geshay and Anna (Klbecka) placed him under the Christmas tree when they brought him home to his older brothers Richard, James, and Robert. He was blessed with a large family that later included brother Thomas and sister, Nancy (Anspaugh). John met and married Gladys McFarland while employed at Johnson Wax. They married in 1950 and would have celebrated 69 years together in October.

John served in the US Army for two years during the Korean conflict and was stationed at Camp Carson, Colorado Springs. At S.C. Johnson, John worked as an electrician, maintenance and production manager. He retired as Polymer production manager after 39 years of employment. John loved to golf and was a member of Kenosha Country Club. He was a gifted carpenter and built his own home. He would happily help family and friends with projects or problems. Many people enjoyed the fruits of his labors including wonderful tomatoes, vegetables and apples. John loved to travel – by auto, plane or ship. He took his family on camping trips from coast to coast. John served as the building chairman for Fellowship Baptist Church where he was a member for over 60 years. He was a deacon, Sunday school teacher and choir member. He and Gladys later joined Racine Bible Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Gladys, brother Rev. Thomas (Julianna) Geshay, sister-in-law Carol Geshay (James), brother-in-law Thomas Anspaugh, son Jeffrey (Katy) Geshay, daughters Gail (Lawson) Snyder and Barbara (Roger) Murdock, and sons Jim (Julie d.) and Joel (Shelby) Geshay. He was a wonderful grandfather to Amy Geshay, Carrie (Chris) Morris, David (Caitlin) Geshay, Katie (Matt) Hall, Laura (Shawn) Smith, Lisa (Mike) Valentine, Annie Moore, Jonathan Moore, Emily Snyder, Peter (Melissa) Murdock, Meghan Murdock, Anna Murdock and Maddy Geshay. He adored his 19 great-grandchildren and was the favorite "Uncle Hoagie" to many nieces and nephews. John and Gladys enjoyed winters in Florida at Word of Life RV Park and will be missed by his dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Word of Life Florida or Racine Bible Church Missionary Fund. Interment services with full military honors will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with family and close friends on Thursday August 22, 2019. Memorial service will be held at Racine Bible Church on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 4 p.m.

