John L. Olsen

John L. Olsen passed away peacefully January 10, 2020. He was the son of Harry and Margaret (Linsey).

On his 17th birthday he joined the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged on his 21st birthday. He worked for S.C. Johnson for over 24 yrs., owner of Johnny O's, and worked at Kortendick's over 10 yrs. In his younger days he enjoyed hunting and later golfing and his x-wife's Dobermans.

Per his request his body was donated to the Wisconsin Medical College and there will be no memorial. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation can do so to Hope Safe House.

I extend a special Thank You to Heartland Hospice and his dear friends Dawn, Mark and Joe.