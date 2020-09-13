1/1
John Lorentza Williams
John Lorentza Williams

Racine, WI -John Lorentza Williams, age 75, departed this life on Monday, September 7, 2020. A Visitation will be held to Honor John's Life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 4:00 - 7:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. John's final resting place will be in Edgewood Cemetery located in Mt. Dora, Florida. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 10:00am-12:00pm in the chapel of Hayes Brothers Funeral Home, 28 Woodward Ave., Eustis, Florida. Please see the funeral home website for John's full obiturary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hayes Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
