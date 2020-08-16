John "Jack" M. Braun

July 7, 1935 – August 10, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – John "Jack" Matthew Braun, age 85, passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, while holding his wife's hand on the family farm where he was born, on Monday morning, August 10, 2020.

Jack was born on the family farm on Braun Road on July 7, 1935 to the late Henry J. & Gertrude M. (nee: Mueller) Braun. He was a 1953 graduate of St. Catherine's High School. On April 4, 1964 in Holy Name Catholic Church, Jack was united in marriage with the love of his life, Miriam "Mimi" Eckert. To this beautiful union, their seven wonderful children were born.

Jack lived & breathed agriculture. In addition to farming his own land & operating "The Planter" fresh vegetable stand on Braun Road, Jack was the longtime greenhouse manager of "Borzynski's Farm Market", from where he retired.

Catholic by faith, Jack & Mimi were members of St. Edward Catholic Church. When he wasn't farming, you would find Jack tending to his gorgeous flower beds, working in the yard or sitting in his gazebo while thinking about the next project he wanted to tackle. Above all, he loved being with all of his grandchildren…they were his everything.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Mimi; their 7 children, Kathy (Jeff) Kluck, Matt (Yan) Braun, Steve Braun, Shari Braun (Brian Thompson), Dave (Deb) Braun, Paul (Dale) Braun & Doug (Heidi) Braun; 10 grandchildren, Cassie & Aaron Kluck; James, Max, Becca, William, Lennon, Noah, Jack & Elle Braun; sister-in-law, Carol Zimmer; brothers-in-law, Lowell (Irma), Bruce (Judi), Roger (Dorinda) & Rodney (Dorothea) Eckert; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

In addition to his parents, Jack was greeted in Heaven by his three sisters, Onnie (Bill) Gifford, Gertrude "Pink" (Emmette) Greene & Grace (Otto) Perman; Mimi's parents, Edgar & Florence (nee: Frickensmith) Eckert; and brother-in-law, Al Zimmer.

In accordance with Jack's wishes, private family services were held on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Interment took place in Calvary Cemetery. A public celebration of Jack's life will be announced in 2021 when the current health crisis has passed. For those who wish, memorials may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church (1425 Grove Ave. Racine, WI 53405) or to your favorite charity of choice.

In honor of Jack's kind & generous spirit, who was always willing to lend a helping hand…please offer a kind deed to someone in need.

