John M. Corveleyn
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John M. Corveleyn 1934 - 2020 Sturtevant-John Michael Corveleyn, age 85, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. John was born in Elizabeth, NJ, August 12, 1934, son of the late Francois and Rhoda (Nee: DeMarteleire) Corveleyn. He graduated from Jonathan Dayton Regional High School "Class of 54". John proudly served as a Petty Officer 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base. On June 13, 1959 at Immaculate Conception Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, John was united in marriage to Karen M. Brooks. John was employed by Ford Motors in Edison, New Jersey for 31 years, retiring in 1991. John and Karen then moved to Racine, WI in 2005 to be near their son and grandchildren. He was a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church. John enjoyed singing in the church choir, in the Church Singers group and with the Dairy Statesmen Barbershop Choir. He was also a 4th degree member and honor guard member of the Knights of Columbus Council 697. John also enjoyed cooking, working in the flower garden and landscaping. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 61 years, Karen; his son, John (Renee) Corveleyn Jr; grandchildren, Chadwick, Alexis (Dan) Saaman, Nicholas, Brandy, and Aiden; brother, Robert Corveleyn; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Frank, sister Rhoda and sister-in-law, Dolores. A private memorial service will be held with entombment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved