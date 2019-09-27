John M. Duckart

July 3, 1981 - September 24, 2019

RACINE - John M. Duckart, age 38, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. He was born in Madison, WI, July 3, 1981, son of Robert and Margaret (Nee: Michaels) Duckart.

John was a graduate of Grafton High School "Class of 2000". Furthering his education he graduated from MATC Madison with a Master Automotive Painting degree. On November 4, 2006 at St. Boniface Church in Germantown, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Angela L. Stangel. John was most recently employed by Heiser Chevrolet, West Allis. An automotive enthusiast, John loved anything with an engine. He enjoyed airbrush painting, comic books, super heros, Legos, movies, hiking, and noise making. His humor, kindness and high energy was contagious. John's true passion was his family and above all his children.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Angela; his children, Sophie and Roman; his parents, Robert and Margaret Duckart; his siblings, Angie (Dan) Gresch, Steph (Scott) Pendell, Nick (Brooke) Duckart, Anthony (Lenae) Duckart, Jesse (Pamela) Duckart, Ashley (Ryan) Williquette; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chris (Brooke) Stangel; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul (Leora) Stangel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John (Dorothy) and Beatrice Duckart, Virgil and Betty Michaels.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 28, 2019, 11:30 am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 11:30 am. Private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a fund to be established for John's children have been suggested.

A very special thank you to John's caregivers at Ascension All Saints and Froedtert Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.

