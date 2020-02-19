John M. Monroe

April 19, 1937 - February 16, 2020

RACINE - John M. Monroe, age 82, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening February 16, 2020 at his residence. John was born in South Milwaukee on April 19, 1937, son of the late Francis and Amelia (nee: Quistorf) Monroe.

John proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and later retired from the Army Reserves after years working as an Army recruiter. On May 15, 1965, he was united in marriage to Monique Dubois in Geneva, Switzerland. They shared nearly fifty-five beautiful years together and raised four children. John was an active member of Holy Name Catholic Church, now St. Richard, where he ran bingo, and helped with the Boy Scouts. He was also a member of the Deutscher Manner Verein, the Marine Corps League, American Legion, VFW Post 1391 and the Forty and Eight. After retiring, he joined the Marine Corps firing squad at the military cemetery. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time at his cabin up north.

John will be dearly missed by his wife, Monique; children, Phillippe (Darlene) Monroe, Patrick (Stefanie) Monroe, Jennifer (Tony) Zygmunt, Nathalie (Shakil) Haider; grandchildren, Sidney and Aurelie Monroe, David and Michael Monroe, Albert and Jacob Zygmunt, Lailah and Armaan Haider; sister, Mary (Ron) Koroscik.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue on Friday February 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 5;00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held on Monday February 24, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to the Marine Corps Detachment 346 Agerholm-Gross or the are suggested.

