John M. Monroe (1937 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
1503 Grand Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
1503 Grand Avenue
Interment
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
Dover, WI
Obituary
John M. Monroe

April 19, 1937 - February 16, 2020

RACINE - John M. Monroe, age 82, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening February 16, 2020 at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue on Friday February 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 5;00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held on Monday February 24, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to the Marine Corps Detachment 346 Agerholm-Gross or the are suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 20, 2020
