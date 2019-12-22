John M. Moore

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
John M. Moore

RACINE - John M. Moore, 70, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, December 28th at 11:00 a.m. with Minister Lonnie Newman officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, December 28th from 10:00 am. until the time of the service.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 22, 2019
