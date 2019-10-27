John P. Melis

RACINE - On Oct 21st, 2019 John Melis passed away, at the age of 56. He had been extraordinarily courageous in battling several serious medical issues over the last few years. His quiet dignity and unflagging optimism were remarkable given the challenges he faced, and stand as a lesson in grace to us. It is our fervent hope that he is now in a better place. He is survived by by his 3 brothers, Stuart, David, and Stephen, and niece Evelyn Melis. He was the son of Lloyd and Miriam Melis, who preceded him in death.

John was born in Barrington Il, and at an early age, the family moved to Racine. He attended school in Racine, graduating from Case HS, and later from Carthage College in Kenosha. He resided in Racine for the rest of his life. He worked in the food service industry until his untimely passing. John's passions were the Green Bay Packers, listening to music, and doing word puzzles. He was a kind and gentle soul to everyone who knew him well.

There will be a private memorial for the immediate family, but for those wishing to express their condolences, please visit www.meredithfuneralhome.com to sign in. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to in his name, would be welcomed by the family.

