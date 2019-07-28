John R. Hermans

1952 - 2019

RACINE – John R. Hermans, 67, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born in Racine on February 25, 1952, son of the late Henry and Esther (Nee: Nelson) Hermans.

John was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Gloriana J. Hurdis, on December 3, 1988, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Racine.

John was a man with a big heart. John loved the Lord, his wife and his family; they were the center of his world. The recent birth of his first grandchild brought abounding joy to his last days. John loved kids and they loved him, his stories, his playfulness, and his awful jokes. Professionally, John worked with troubled youth; personally, he truly cared for each of them, encouraging, praying, celebrating their successes and sorrowing over their failures.

He was an avid Packer fan known as "Packer John" and enjoyed going to Admiral and Brewer games with his son, Andrew, family and friends. John was also a collector of knowledge about many subjects, including the Bible, and loved to talk to anyone willing to join in a conversation.

Most importantly, John loved the Lord and lived his life with the confidence that he would meet him face to face one day.

John leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Gloriana Hermans; son, Andrew (Larissa) Hermans; granddaughter, Evangeline Carol Hermans; sister, Natalie (nee: Hermans) (Al) Atkins; sisters-in-law, Debra (Michael) Cracraft, Vicki (Doug) Woeckener; brother-in-law, Bill (Leslie) Hurdis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his sister, Marianne Frederiksen; and in-laws, Lester and Evangeline Hurdis.

A celebration of John's life will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, 4:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 2:00pm until the time of the service. The family has directed memorials to Camp Victory Ministries, 58212 403rd Avenue, Zumbro Falls, MN 55991.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the Racine Fire Department MIH Team, Dr. Gullberg, Ascension Staff, and Pastor John Fleming for their care and dedication.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000