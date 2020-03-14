John R. Kirt

Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lutheran Church of the Ressurection
322 Ohio Street,
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Lutheran Church of the Ressurection
322 Ohio Street,
Obituary
John R. Kirt

RACINE - With deep Christian faith, John R. Kirt passed into eternal life peacefully with his family by his side.

A memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Ressurection, 322 Ohio Street, Sunday, March 15, 2020, 4:00 pm with Reverend Karen Pahl officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 2-4 pm.

Please see Sunday's paper or www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 14, 2020
