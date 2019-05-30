John Rudolph Cikel

August 9, 1950 - May 24, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT - John Rudolph Cikel, 68, passed away due to complications from Multiple Sclerosis on Friday, May 24, 2019.

John was born on August 9, 1950, to the late Rudolph and Patricia (nee: Christensen) Cikel in Racine. John was united in marriage to Shelley Graul on June 13, 1985, in Las Vegas, NV.

John worked as a manufacturing engineer at In-Sink-Erator for 40 years, retiring in 2009. A few of his many passions were spending time outdoors, the beach and almost anything that involved being out on the water. During his younger years he would scuba dive and spend time on his sailboat anytime he could. John enjoyed various different hands on activities such as woodworking. He had a unique sense of humor and could put a smile on virtually anyone's face. Above all, John loved his wife and sons, he cherished every moment he had with them.

John is survived by his loving wife, Shelley Cikel; his sons: Christopher Cikel and Aaron (Amanda) Cikel; his grandson, Clayton John Cikel; as well as many other relatives and friends.

John is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Cikel; his father-in-law, Wayne Graul; and his favorite dog, Kallie.

A celebration of John's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 5 pm with Colleen Vice officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday for a time of visitation from 3 pm until the time of service. Memorials may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Society (1120 James Drive, Suite A, Hartland, WI 53029). Online condolences may share at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Parkside Manor in Kenosha for their care for John.

