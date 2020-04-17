John W. Dewey

1923-2020

It is with great sadness that the family of John Wheelwright Dewey, Kenosha, WI, announces his passing on Monday, April 13, 2020, in the presence of loving family at the age of 96.

John was born in Peoria, Illinois, on August 23, 1923, to the late Maurice Adams Dewey and Alice (nee Wheelwright) Dewey. John grew up in Galva, Illinois, where he graduated from Galva High School. He attended Dartmouth College until called to serve his country in WWII.

John's career was in the newspaper business. After WWII he returned to Illinois with his family and took a position with the Kewanee Star Courier. Next he worked at the Canton Daily Ledger where he published, Fecit, his memoirs of WWII. These memoirs became a chapter in the book Packs On! Memoirs of the 10th Mountain Division in WWII by A. B. Feuer.

From Illinois John went to Davenport, Iowa, as Director of Personnel for Lee Enterprises. When Lee Enterprises acquired the Racine Journal Times in Racine, Wisconsin, John Dewey was named publisher. In 1984 John became Vice-President and General Manager of C. W. Brown Publishing in Delafield, Wisconsin. In retirement John served on the Board of Directors of the Janesville Gazette.

John is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Betty (nee Melter) O. Dewey. Also surviving are: his five daughters, Mary Jean (Craig) Lucas, Kathryn Elizabeth (John) Bowen, Alice Marilla (Ron) Pratt, Susan Dunbar Riley, and Christine Ann (Dale) Martin; his stepsons, Tom (Lori) Overson and Jim (Debbie) Overson; his brother Phelps T. Dewey and sister Judith Ann Newell; his sisters-in-law Mary (Nee Settle) Bowersett, Carol (Nee Settle) Bowersett, and Betty (nee Weber) Dewey; his 10 grand-children, 9 great grand-children with one to come, 4 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.

John is predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife of 50 years and mother of his 6 children, Mary Kathryn (nee Bowersett) Dewey; his son, Phelps Dunham Dewey; his son-in-law Kyle Riley; his twin brothers Charles A. Dewey and Maurice A. (Janet) Dewey, Jr.; and his brother-in-law Richard Newell.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Proko Funeral Home, Kenosha, WI, and Haskell Funeral Home in Toulon, Illinois. Burial will take place in the Toulon, Illinois Cemetery. When the details become available they will be published on the funeral home websites.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Alliance or to the cause of your choice.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Meadowmere Southport and Hospice Alliance for their care and compassion

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Don's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com