John W. Hill

December 1, 1933 – April 10, 2019

RACINE - John (Jack) William Hill, 85, left this earthly life to be with our heavenly Father on April 10, 2019.

He was born December 1, 1933 to John and Doralee Hill in Joliet, IL and graduated from Joliet High School and then attended Joliet Junior College. In 1957 he married Ethel Gardner in Waukegan IL and later relocated to Chicago IL. Ethel passed away in 1985. In 1988, John married Elizabeth Lott, who passed away in 2003. He was employed at The US Postal Service as a mail handler and on a special assignment in the sign painting shop. He also attended Roosevelt University where he graduated in 1970 with a BA in education. He taught in the Chicago Public School system. John graduated from the Sid Borden Sign Painting School and later worked for Ad Showcard Agency. John relocated his family to Kenosha WI in 1973, and continued his employment with the US Postal Service until retirement in 1989. His love for education continued in the Waukegan School District and Racine Unified School District where he later retired in 2014.

John leaves to cherish his memory: Six Sons: Scott Hill – Waukegan IL, Phillip (Sandra) Hill – Franksville WI, Scott (Joyce) Lott – Waukegan IL, Karl Lott – Milwaukee WI, Clarence (Lisa) Lott – Nashville, TN, Alphonso (Alaiah) Lott – Atlanta GA; Four Daughters: Marilyn (Byron) McIntosh – Katy TX, Narkeater (Gary) Smith, Frozene (Robert) Hayes – Nashville TN, Antoinette Slater – Waukegan IL; Two Brothers: Jesse L. Hill – Chicago IL, Travis G. (Denise) Hill – Joliet IL; one sister: Marguerite E. (Kenneth) Howard – Shorewood, IL. John was preceded in death by his wives: Ethel (Gardner) Hill and Elizabeth (Lott) Hill; sons John Robert Hill, Allen Douglas and Julian Cornelius Lott and brother, Calvin T. Hill.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 am in Gregg Chapel CME Church (2237 Howe St. in Racine) with Pastor David R. Green officiating. Viewing will be in the church on Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Interment will take place on Monday, April 22nd, at 11:00 am in Mount Olivet Memorial Park - Zion, IL.

