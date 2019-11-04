Johnann Lang Reid MacDonald Mennie

September 16, 1942 - October 9, 2019

Johnann of Waterford, WI passed away at her home with her loving daughters by her side, after a brief battle with cancer.

Johnann was born in Greenock, Scotland, the daughter of William Mennie & Mary MacDonald Mennie. She came to America in 1963 to work as a nanny in New Jersey before moving to Kenosha, WI.

In 1969 she welcomed her son, Stewart. He was followed by two sisters, Sharon & Heather. She loved her children very much and was very proud of all of them.

She began driving a school bus in Kenosha and she continued driving the school bus in Waterford since 1990 until her retirement several years ago. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and spending time with her family.

Johnann was preceded in death by both her parents, William and Mary, as well as her brother, Billy, all of Port Glasgow, Scotland.

She is survived by her children, Stewart (Mary) Mennie of Phoenix, AZ, Sharon (Bill Thomas) Hornby of Cincinnati, OH and Heather Mennie of Waterford, WI.

Johnann also leaves behind her greatest joy, her grandchildren:

Colyn (Meagan) Fox of Waldorf, MD, Austin Fox of San Antonio, TX, Brandon Hornby of Cincinnati, OH, Kane Nelson of Juneau, WI, Kyle Bustrycki of Waterford, WI and Gavin Mennie of Okinawa, Japan. She was expecting her first great-grandchild in April 2020.

Johnann also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Jean Mennie of Largs, Scotland, nephew Alasdair Mennie and his sons Max & Ethan and her niece, Lynn Mennie and her son, Louis, all of Port Glasgow, Scotland.

The family wishes to extend a"Thank You" to good friend, James Weber for his thoughtfulness and compassion for Johnann.

A private memorial to celebrate her life was held at her home in Waterford on Oct 19th, 2019.