Johnny A. Powell
1960 - 2020
Johnny A. Powell October 16, 1960 - May 8, 2020 Age 59, of Yorkville passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at his residence. Johnny was born October 16, 1960 to Nelson Wheeler and Sandra (nee Booher) Powell in Racine, WI. His early life was spent in Franksville where he attended Yorkville Elementary school and graduated from Union Grove High School. Johnny was self-employed and worked as a carpenter in home construction. Johnny enjoyed the outdoors; especially hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time vacationing in the Hayward area. He was known to have a "green thumb", was a gifted woodworker, loved finding and restoring antiques. But more than anything, Johnny treasured his family and the time he spent with them. He was extremely proud of his kids and his grandchildren. He also cherished his beautiful fiancé Gisele. Johnny's dalmatian Kady Blue was his treasured 4-legged companion. Johnny will truly be missed by his mother Sandra, fiancé Gisele Pagels, children: Josh (Jayme) Powell, Adam (Jessica) Powell and Amber (Jerry) Horkan, grandchildren: Ian, Asher and Calvin Powell, Dane and Kendal Horkan, also, nieces Misha, Kelli, Kimberly, Tia and Katie. He is further survived by his siblings Brent (Laura) Powell and Kerry (Gary) Strathman other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Nelson Wheeler Powell. Celebration of Life at later date. Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 908 – 11th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2011 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Published in Journal Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
