Johnny J. Sanders Jr. "Tot"

September 4, 1969 - September 6, 2019

WARNER ROBINS, GA (Formerly of Racine) - Johnny James Sanders, Jr., age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Hammond, IN., September 4, 1969, son of the late Johnny J. and Marion (Nee: Wooley) Sanders Sr.

Johnny grew up in Racine and attended Washington Park High School. He loved to expand his knowledge about technology, especially regarding the computer. He also loved listening to and playing music. He played the guitar, bass, violin, and the harmonica with expertise. He was a member of a band called Black Gypsy, where he was the lead singer. They often played in bars around the city. Johnny will be dearly missed.

Surviving family members include, wife Jessica Rhoads Sanders; daughter, Natalia Sanders; stepson, Anton Rhoads; sisters, Dana Dodson, Dara Sanders, and Kycia Dodson; nieces and nephew, Sincerria Dodson, Gregory Sanders Sr., Terra Sanders, Sisaly Golden, and Keanu Dodson; great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and dear friends. May he rest in heaven and in his mother's arms.

Private services will be held.

