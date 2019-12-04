Johnny Lee Griffin (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Lee Griffin.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakeview Church of Christ
3224 Wright Avenue
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Church of Christ
3224 Wright Avenue
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Johnny Lee Griffin

August 16, 1950 – November 19, 2019

RACINE – Johnny Lee Griffin, 69, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

A celebration of Johnny's life and homegoing will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11:00am, at Lakeview Church of Christ, 3224 Wright Avenue. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM
Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.