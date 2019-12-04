Johnny Lee Griffin
August 16, 1950 – November 19, 2019
RACINE – Johnny Lee Griffin, 69, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
A celebration of Johnny's life and homegoing will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11:00am, at Lakeview Church of Christ, 3224 Wright Avenue. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM