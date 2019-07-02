Jon Howard Radabaugh

April 17, 1948 - June 27, 2019

Jon Howard Radabaugh, 71, passed away surrounded by his family on June 27, 2019, at his home in Racine, WI.

Jon was born April 17, 1948, to the late Reuben and Ethel (nee: Bauer) Radabaugh. Jon served in United States Navy, then after he went on to complete years of technical school to become Technical Manager where he retired from work in June 2010. Jon met his wife Kathryn Wellner Radabaugh 41 years ago in Oregon. Later they moved to Washington in 1980 where they were married in Federal Way, WA in June 27, 1981. Jon had interest in electronics, loved working on computers, collecting Blue Ray Videos and 4K HD. Jon loved listening to "Classic Rock", which included the Beatles, Elton John, Pink Floyd, Jackson Browne, Fleetwood Mac, and Heart. Jon had a love for football, on game day he rooted for both the Packers and the Seahawks. Jon had a huge heart for the love of his fur babies. He rescued numerous cats and dogs throughout his life. He shared his deep love for animals with his family, who rescue and encourage others to rescue. Jon also "adopted" Rachel's best friend Nicole Danley. He loved her as his own and considered her daughters to be his grandchildren.

Left to cherish Jon's memory is his wife of 38 years, Kathryn W. Radabaugh; his daughters: Rachel B. Radabaugh, Michelle J. Radabaugh and Nicole Danley; his sister, Judy (Al) Sartor; his niece, Melissa (Randy) Lambeth; and two granddaughters: Fiona and Ella.

A celebration of Jon's life will be held at Wilson Funeral on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Holly Anderle officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Humane Society (2706 Chicory Rd, Racine, WI 53403). Online condolences can be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Alliance and Home Instead Senior Care.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262.634.3361