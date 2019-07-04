Jon Howard Radabaugh

April 17, 1948 - June 27, 2019

Jon Howard Radabaugh, 71, passed away surrounded by his family on June 27, 2019, at his home in Racine, WI.

A celebration of Jon's life will be held at Wilson Funeral on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Holly Anderle officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Humane Society (2706 Chicory Rd, Racine, WI 53403). Online condolences can be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262.634.3361