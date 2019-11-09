Jonathan George Albert"Johnny"

February 14, 1994 – November 3, 2019

UNION GROVE – Jonathan George Albert, known to all as "Johnny", 25, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born in Racine on February 14, 1994.

Johnny was a free spirit and loved people. He enjoyed working on cars, working out, music, boxing, and being outdoors. Johnny was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Johnny leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Jenna (James Ferdon) Albert; grandparents, Vickie (Norman) Harmann, George (Georgette) Albert, Carol (Pete) Feest; siblings, Austin Feest, Alex Feest, Mason Albert, Mariah Shelton, Marques Majors; uncles, Jameson Albert, Jason (Lisa) Albert, Josh (Chris) Albert; cousins, Kayla, Courtney, Casey; other relatives, and dear friends too numerous to mention.

Johnny is preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Cora Freeze; great-grandfather, Kenneth Johnson; his faithful canine companion, Punk; and his good friends, Kris, Brett, Zack, Nick, Michelle, and Cody.

A celebration of Johnny's life will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 12:30pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 9:30am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM