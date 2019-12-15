Jose "Joe" Coca, Sr.

BUFORD, GA – Jose "Joe" Coca, Sr., 84, passed away at his residence in Georgia surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday evening for a visitation from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (1444 30th Ave in Kenosha) on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. There will also be a visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Please see Tuesday's paper for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com