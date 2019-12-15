Jose "Joe" Coca Sr.

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Jose "Joe" Coca, Sr.

BUFORD, GA – Jose "Joe" Coca, Sr., 84, passed away at his residence in Georgia surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday evening for a visitation from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (1444 30th Ave in Kenosha) on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. There will also be a visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Please see Tuesday's paper for a full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 15, 2019
