Josef Markovits

October 10, 1929 - September 13, 2020

Miami, FL formerly of Racine - Josef Markovits age 90 passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday September 13th. Joseph was born in Czechoslovakia on October 10, 1929 to Ruben and Cipora. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 40 years Rela his daughter Cipora and his two sisters Helen and Malka.

Josef was a man of great faith having been a Holocaust survivor from the concentration camp Auschwitz in World War 2. He proceeded to move to Israel where he met his wife. They came to America in 1960 and settled in Racine. He worked as a baker and was very well known throughout the community as he would often lecture and share his holocaust experiences at many schools and churches.

After the passing of his wife Rela Josef settled in Miami, FL where he resided for the last 20 years. Josef was a kind giving man who loved life and celebrated it every day. He was also a deeply religious man that always wanted to learn more from the Bible and never stopped trying to help and educate those around him.

Josef is survived by his children Ruth Messnick her daughter Rebecca of Milwaukee, WI and Harry Markovits and his children, Kyle and Mariah all of Austin, TX.

Private graveside services will be held at the Racine Jewish Memorial Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com