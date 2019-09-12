Joseph A. Schackelman

May 5, 1934 - September 7, 2019

Joseph A. Schackelman died peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Suzanne, his daughter Diane (Kent) Carlson, stepsons: Chad (Tina) Kryger and Ben (Gaya) Krijger, a sister Fran Glende; and grandchildren: Mario Schackelman, Amanda Eddy, Holly, Heidi, and Helena Carlson, step-grandchildren: Olivia and Reese Kryger, Vailan Krijger, four great-grandchildren, one step great-grandchild, many dear nieces, nephews, and many loved ones. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Mark and Flora Schackelman, first wife Shirley, daughter Laura Eddy, two brothers, and one sister.

Joe was born in Jefferson, Wisconsin on May 5, 1934, and graduated from high school in 1952. Serving two years in the U.S. Army, he was a Korean war veteran, achieving the rank of Corporal. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1959 with a degree in Journalism, a Master's Degree in 1978, and then a Ph.D. from California Western University in 1979.

Joe loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of Grace Church in Racine since 1975. He served on the Elder Council, the Missions Team, and taught adult Sunday School classes. With a passion for journalism, he became the Editor and Publisher of the Kenosha Labor Paper and the general manager of the Union Co-operative Publishing Company, retiring in 1999. He received over 30 awards in the field of journalism, including being admitted as a "Member of the Golden Dozen,' the 12 best editorial writers and columnists of the United States and Canada. As a competitive bicycle racer, he held 9 State Championship gold medals and one silver medal in the world competition. Joe authored several books with the focus of introducing his readers to the goodness of God. His sharp mind, gentle ways, and humble spirit will always be remembered by those who knew him.

A homegoing celebration of Joe's life will take place on Friday, September 13th at Grace Church 3626 Highway 31, Racine, WI. Visitation with the family will be from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m., Service at 1 p.m. and dessert reception to follow. Memorials can be made to Grace Church, Hospice Alliance, and Kenosha Velodrome Association for repairs to the track.