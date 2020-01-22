Joseph Anthony Daniels

Joseph Anthony Daniels, 55, of San Diego, CA. formally of Burlington, WI passed away in the presence of family and friends on Wednesday December 11, 2019 in the supportive care of LightBridge Hospice after his 6-month battle with cancer.

A memorial service will take place on February 1, 2020 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105). An open house from 1:00 to 3:30 will be followed by a memorial service at 3:30. Burial will be at St. Mary's Dover cemetery with a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's name can be made to Stepping Stone of San Diego – LGBT Alcohol/Drug Treatment. https://steppingstonesd.org/joe

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Service

www.integrityfunerals.net

262-514-4600