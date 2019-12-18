Joseph E. Pauls (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6400 Spring St
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6400 Spring St
Obituary
Joseph E. Pauls

November 26,1935 - December 12, 2019

RACINE - Joseph E. Pauls, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday December 12, 2019 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St, on Thursday December 19, 2019, 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held at church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 18, 2019
