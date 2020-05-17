Joseph F. Holub August 7, 1960 – May 4, 2020 Arkdale, WI (formerly of Racine) – Joseph F. Holub, age 59, passed away unexpectedly at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI early Monday, May 4, 2020. One of 11 children, Joe was born in Rice Lake, WI on August 7, 1960 to the late Robert and Lona (nee: Burchell) Holub, Sr. A graduate of J.I. Case High School, he went on to attend Gateway Technical College where he tutored students with special needs in reading and mathematics. During his working career, Joe had been employed as a machinist / grinder by Ganton, GCA, Bombarier and Summit Packaging. He was also quite the handyman. However, the most important position he held….was caring for his beloved Mom & Dad in their time of need, a job he truly accomplished well. Among his interests, Joe enjoyed; fishing, hunting, cooking for family and friends, a good game of cribbage and being in the northern woods. Above all, he loved spending time with his wonderful family and extensive circle of friends. Surviving are his daughter, Christina (M) Valiauga; son, Joseph (Alexa) Holub; granddaughter, Ariana Valiauga; brothers & sisters, Robert (Becky) Holub Jr., Diane Grant, Donald Holub, Janet (Rick) Rosploch Jr., James Holub, Richard (Jill) Stefka, Julie Edwards and Jerry Holub; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends – too many to mention all by name. In addition to his beloved Mom & Dad, Joe was greeted in Heaven by sisters, Helen Lahn and Roberta Rosploch; and brothers-in-law, John Lahn and Roy Edwards. Services celebrating Joe's life will be held once it is safe for our family and friends to gather. For those who wish, memorials /cards may be sent to the funeral home to be forwarded on to Joe's family. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, PLEASE CONTINUE TO VISIT THE FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE FOR CONFIRMED SERVICE DATE & TIME. "My name is Joe…but I'm not your average Joe!" DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Journal Times on May 17, 2020.